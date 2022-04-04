Watch video: Friends prank bride and groom to sip liquor-infused mango juice... What happened next?

e-Paper Get App
FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 11:01 AM IST

Weddings are a special moment, filled with love and fun. Amidst tiresome rituals, some friends decided to get the bride and groom chilling! Taking a tetra pack of a mango juice, a young man injected drops of alcohol to it later serving it to the couple. Yes, yes - that too on stage.

In the video, now viral on the internet, we can the friend tricking the shaadi jodi successfully by making them sip in liquor-infused beverage. To what it appears like, the celebration is a Bengali marriage.

However, not sure what happened after the two consumed the alcohol mixed drink. The short clip shared by @brides_special, leaves viewers in suspense.

Take a look at the video, right here:

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 10:58 AM IST