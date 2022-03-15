Watch Video: French Presidential candidate Eric Zemmour hit with an egg during his vist to Moissac

France’s far right politician and anti-Muslim presidential candidateEric Zemmour was attacked with an egg as he stepped out of his car during a campaign trail in southwestern France’s Moissac. A political novice, Zemmour announced his bid to enter the presidential race last November.

As soon as the politician stepped out of his black car, a man, seemingly in his 40s, popped up right next to him and smashed an egg on his head.

The politician had sparked a raging controversy with his remarks on how children with disabilities should be educated in schools. According to reports in local news, the attacker has a child with a disability.

The man was immediately apprehended with the police tackling him to the ground along the sidewalk, the video footage showed.

This is not a first instance of a French leader being attacked by common man. President Macron has been attacked

Earlier last year, French President Emmanuel Macron was slapped in the face on an official visit to the south-east of France.

In a video, Macron was seen walking up to a barrier on a trip to Tain-l'Hermitage outside the city of Valence. A man in a green T-shirt salpped Macron in the face before officers quickly move in.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 10:58 AM IST