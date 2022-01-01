Watch video: Foodie tries 'Roohafza Maggi' in Delhi, his reaction says it all!

Foodie treat or threat is a confusing turmoil when it comes to trying something new, isn't it? What a disaster would it be to try your favorite food's ugly version! Probably, that could leave one's taste buds dead forever towards the chosen dish.

Many of us would be in love with Maggi noodles, but not everyone would be ready to experiment with a new taste and twist to it. A foodie from Delhi tried the Roohafza Maggi! Yes, the rose drink mixed to add flavour to one's noodles.

In a recent video uploaded on Instagram by @oye.foodie, we can see a street vendor making Roohafza Maggi. From initially shaking the bottle containing the liquid, adding it to the cooked Maggi noodles in the big pan, to stirring it well and serving, we see it all in the video. Of course, later, not to miss on the foodie's reaction which testifies the taste aspect.

Check the video, right here:

Loading View on Instagram

Ever since the video broke the internet, it has garnered over 8 million views and several comments. "Areyyy yarrr kyon maggi ki leni deni kr rhey ho😂😂😂 Bechari maggi (Oh my, why are you messing up with maggi, poor maggi)," wrote a netizen with all concern towards the delicious dish. While another typed in to say, "Are yaar chord do maggi ko pls (please spare maggi)."

Take a look at few comments, here:

Published on: Saturday, January 01, 2022, 05:09 PM IST