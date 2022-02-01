e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Budget 2022: Any income from transfer of any virtual digital asset shall be taxed at the rate of 30%, says FM Nirmala SitharamanBudget 2022: Issuance of E-passports will be rolled out in 2022-23 to enhance convenience for citizens, says Nirmala Sitharaman
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 02:46 PM IST

Watch video: Food outlet prepares 'Maggi icecream rolls', netizens react

FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

Nowadays the internet is flooded with videos of new and bizarre dishes, but this one is on next level. Would you let your favorite Maggi noodles get into a weird fusion? Not sure if that would treat or be a treat to one's taste buds.

In a recent video uploaded on the Instagram by food blogging page 'The Great Indian Foodie', we could see the preparation of ice cream rolls with Maggi noodles. The post caption read, “Ye maggi ke shaktiyo ka galat istemal ho ra hai maa.”

The video began with showing the cooked noodles being smashed, which left netizens in pain, and later to mix it with melted ice cream. The combo was cuddled and well beaten to display the appealing 'maggi icecream rolls'. It was topped with liquid chocolate and tuttyfrutty to add a great look to the recipe.

Since posted, the video has gathered over 5K likes and several comments. Most of the comments wrote in negatives, "bas karo", "who is eating all this?", "but why" and others typed in with 'yuck' emojis.

Here's how netizens reacted, take a look:

Advertisement
Advertisement

ALSO READ

Watch video: Pregnant Denmark woman’s unique baby bump hits over 3M views Watch video: Pregnant Denmark woman’s unique baby bump hits over 3M views

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 02:46 PM IST
Advertisement