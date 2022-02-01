Watch video: Food outlet prepares 'Maggi icecream rolls', netizens react

Nowadays the internet is flooded with videos of new and bizarre dishes, but this one is on next level. Would you let your favorite Maggi noodles get into a weird fusion? Not sure if that would treat or be a treat to one's taste buds.

In a recent video uploaded on the Instagram by food blogging page 'The Great Indian Foodie', we could see the preparation of ice cream rolls with Maggi noodles. The post caption read, “Ye maggi ke shaktiyo ka galat istemal ho ra hai maa.”

The video began with showing the cooked noodles being smashed, which left netizens in pain, and later to mix it with melted ice cream. The combo was cuddled and well beaten to display the appealing 'maggi icecream rolls'. It was topped with liquid chocolate and tuttyfrutty to add a great look to the recipe.

Loading View on Instagram

Since posted, the video has gathered over 5K likes and several comments. Most of the comments wrote in negatives, "bas karo", "who is eating all this?", "but why" and others typed in with 'yuck' emojis.

Here's how netizens reacted, take a look:

Advertisement

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 02:46 PM IST