Watch video: Food blogger tries Chole Bhature icecream roll, his reaction says it all

Foodie treat or threat is a confusing turmoil when it comes to try something new, isn't it?

Some bizarre and never imagined dishes were seen going viral in the recent past. These delicacies tricked the hit or flop meter when served on plates and cups, leaving people craving to either try it more or throwing the dishes to thrash. However, this recent delicacy is the most viral and weird one!

In a recent video went viral, we can see the chef creating ice cream rolls in a chole bhature fusion. The video begins with the innovative food maker adding a bhatura and chole on an ice plate and topping it with liquid cream Later, he smashes it well to slide into chole bature ice cream rolls, which is then served with some onions and chole gravy.

Did the taste work wonders? No! The food bloggerwho uploaded on Instagram via his page @bhukkadkhaneka, seemed to regret trying the bizarre dish. He took to wipe his tears with a tissue and express his displeasure.

Watch the video, right here:

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 01:46 PM IST