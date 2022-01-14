Watch video: Food blogger tastes candy crush paratha at Delhi, netizens buzz with mixed reactions

Every foodie who walks through the streets of Delhi would crave to try some delicacies from the city’s Paranthe Wali Gali. As the name goes, the street located at Delhi's Chandni Chowk, is popular for wide range of parathas.

The khau galli (food street) of the national capital holds variety of parathas to offer as you name it - from spicy chilli flavour to soothe the taste buds of dessert lovers. However, what's making it buzz on social media is the paratha named after the mobile game, candy crush.

In a recent video, food blogger @chahat_anand tasted the candy crush paratha, filled with colorful candies which closely resembled a calzone. The Instagram reel showed how the food item was prepared and what all got stuffed into it before the candy crush paratha made to one's mouth.

Watch the video, right here:

“... Kisi candy crush khelne vale ka hi idea hoga ki bacho ko pasand aaega (a player of candy crush would be the ideator for this paratha hoping kids would like it)," the post was captioned.

Since posted, the video has went viral to garner over 4 lakh views and thousands of comments. Netizens took to comment and wrote, "This would be great as dessert, but without sabji and chutney", "Wow!! This looks pretty amazing & delicious", "...ye combination samajh nhi aya bhai" and so on ...

Take a look at some reactions, here:

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 05:59 PM IST