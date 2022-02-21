Watch video: Food blogger bakes cake with mashed potato and gravy

With all weird dishes on one side, this can balance the seesaw for the bizarreness all alone! Darius Williams, a food blogger experimented with a cake recipe using mashed potato and gravy.

Wait, what? Yes, a baked cake out of potato and not your favorite cream. The video shows Williams sharing the recipe of his collard green and cornbread cake, which is prepared in style with veggies and chicken. In the video, the chef of the viral food, is seen preparing the delicacy from scratch, and also instructs on the ingredients required.

Since posted by @Getthebagcoach on Twitter, the clip (originally from Darius Williams' TikTok handle) has hit over 2 million views and 50k likes.

Watch the video:

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 05:51 PM IST