Watch video: Farmer celebrates selling of garlic amid beating drums in Ratlam

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A farmer has celebrated selling of garlic amid beating drums in Jaora Mandi, Ratlam district. A video of the incident went viral on social media on Friday.

According to reports, the farmer, a resident of Mokdi village, Nagada, sold the garlic at a rate of Rs 300 a quintal which was not even worth Rs 50.

After selling the garlic, the farmer became very happy and he consumed alcohol and then called the drummers who were going to the nearby temple. The farmer danced on the drum beat and also offered them money.

On the other hand, Mandi in charge Purushottam Bhavsar said that the farmer was in an inebriated state and he was celebrating as he sold the spoiled garlic.

The market value of garlic depends on its quality. The farmers are getting good prices for garlic in the market, Bhavsar added.

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 10:55 AM IST