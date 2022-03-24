Watch Video: Fans worried after Harsha Bhogle leaves live Instagram session abruptly

Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle on Thursday left a live Instagram session abruptly. In a video going viral on social media, Bhogle was seen having a conversation with an anchor on an Instagram live session when suddenly he disappeared from the screen. Also, the camera apparently fell to the ground and all we could see was a blurry image.

After the incident, Bhogle's fans and many on social media were worried about him and expressed concern about his well-being. A Twitter user wrote, "What happened to Harsha Bhogle? What was that video about?? Is he okay?" "Prayers for Harsha Bhogle's safety and well being," wrote another user.

Sportswalk, the channel that Bhogle was speaking to, said they are trying to get in touch with the noted commentator and his team. “Hello everyone, We are not sure about what happened. We are trying to get in touch with @bhogleharsh and his team. We will update you guys as soon as we get some information!,” informed Sportswalk.

Meanwhile, senior journalist Sunandan Lele said Bhogle is fine and that there is nothing to worry.

Check out a few Twitter reactions:

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 10:12 PM IST