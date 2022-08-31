Watch Video: Family of seven rides on single bike; Twitterati react

Family of seven on a single bike | screengrab

A video was uploaded by I.A.S. Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary Environment Climate Change & Forests, Govt of Tamil Nadu on Twitter.

The video shows a man on a bike with a child seated in the front and three other kids and two women waiting to get on the vehicle. There are seven family members on a bike and none of them are seen wearing helmets.

Here's the video tweeted by I.A.S Supriya Sahu:

Read the reactions of the social media users below:

A user added a link to a previous video in which 27 passengers can be seen coming out of an auto in U.P.

This is amazing!



Your opinion?https://t.co/OgcGeVar2V — Anil Alfred Pinto (@hitech000) August 31, 2022

Another user was astonished that there was no policeman on the road.

There is no policeman ahead. See these people coming from the other side!! pic.twitter.com/jhQBlWg3ZC — Philosopher (@SpiritualityMe) August 30, 2022

One user tried to include his knowledge of physics subject and wrote that we middle class Indians knows how to accomodate, it is not jugad. The last woman should sit opposite side to maintain balance - This is my observation.

We middle class Indians knows how to accomodate, it is not jugad. The last woman should sit opposite side to maintain balance - This is my observation pic.twitter.com/RYm2HpxoVs — Anirban Singha,(PhD) (@Anirban93895220) August 31, 2022

Future me meri family bhi aisi hogi😉😃 — Roamer.Rohit 🇮🇳 (@pandeyrohit072) August 31, 2022

That guy should be awarded 😉😉

I m sure the manufacturer of that bike also may not know the real strength of their product. 😃 — DJ_608 (@608Dj) August 31, 2022

And there were other suggestions as well:

Bikes should be modified in such a way that upto 10 people shd accommodate, if anybody want. More, that arrangement should be detachable so that in single riding too can be enjoyable. @anandmahindra. In rajasthan, Bullets bikes are modied so, they carry 20 people. India need it. — PS (@prajwalant) August 31, 2022

Waiting for Anand Mahindra and Harsh Goenka to make this viral pic.twitter.com/FJsWYqoyvX — New Rush (@rush2022b) August 31, 2022