Watch Video: Family of seven rides on single bike; Twitterati react

A video was uploaded by I.A.S. Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary Environment Climate Change & Forests, Govt of Tamil Nadu on Twitter.
The video shows a man on a bike with a child seated in the front and three other kids and two women waiting to get on the vehicle. There are seven family members on a bike and none of them are seen wearing helmets.
Here's the video tweeted by I.A.S Supriya Sahu:
Read the reactions of the social media users below:
A user added a link to a previous video in which 27 passengers can be seen coming out of an auto in U.P.
Another user was astonished that there was no policeman on the road.
One user tried to include his knowledge of physics subject and wrote that we middle class Indians knows how to accomodate, it is not jugad. The last woman should sit opposite side to maintain balance - This is my observation.
And there were other suggestions as well:
