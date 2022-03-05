Watch video: Entire staff of Russian TV channel resign seeking 'no war' against Ukraine

In a video doing rounds on the internet, we can see the entire staff of Russian broadcast media, TV Rain (Dozhd), saying "no to war" and resign live on screen. Later, the Russian channel concluded with the 'Swan Lake' ballet video.

To the unversed, the mentioned display of 'Swan Lake' holds a special significance to the people of the state, as it makes presence on state-run channels in Russia when the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991.

The channel later, in a statement, said that it has suspended the operation "indefinitely". "We need strength to exhale and understand how to work further. We really hope that we will return to the air and continue our work," the network's CEO Natalia Sindeyeva said on social media in the native language.

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 12:10 PM IST