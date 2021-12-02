Watch Video: England Youtuber eats whole McDonald's Christmas menu in just 24 minutes

Can you stuff yourselves with a heavy diet of containing 9,600 calories in one siting? Unbelievable and bizarre! A US based man could simply relish everything on the menu in less than 30 minutes.

A video of Youtuber Kyle Gibson has went viral who competitively devours an entire McDonald’s Christmas meal containing 9,600 calories. The video has gained 31,317 view and over 900 likes within few days of posting.

In the video, we see Kyle Gibson surrounded with the entire meal menu - as he says it loud in the video before talking to meal. Soon it sets the timer on and gets to enjoy the delicacies one by one.

Look at the video, here:

In the 8-minute long video, Gibson attempted to complete the huge meal in a single sitting. He did manage to devour it quick, as the time ticked 24 minutes.

The menu that he finished eating in 24 minutes, included:

3 festive crispy chicken stack burgers 3 festive stacks (beef ones) 2 cheese shareboxes 8 festive pies 2 Celebrations McFlurries

The professional compettitive eater told ChronicleLive, 'I had just worked out before doing the McDonald's Christmas menu and I was quite hungry. I was able to finish it all quite easily.'

Netizens were stunned by the ability of this foodie and flooded the comments box with their reactions. Take a look at some reactions:

Youtube: KyleVfood

Published on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 05:02 PM IST