Watch Video: Emirates air hostess welcomes her little son onboard; leaves netizens awestruck

One of the most liked videos on the internet these days shows an air hostess welcoming a cute little boy who is seen giving the boarding pass to her, who is also his mother.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 01, 2022, 03:48 PM IST
One of the most liked videos on internet these days shows an air hostess welcoming a cute little boy on to a flight. A cabin crew member is seeing welcoming the baby on board, the cabin crew member is also the baby's mother. At the end of the video, the two are seen exchanging a sweet hug. The mom and the little boy are also seen waving at the camera.

The short clip was shared a few days back on Instagram by "Flygirl Trigirl." The caption of the post read: "The biggest VIP I have ever had the pleasure of boarding, and fly back to Dubai."

The video garnered 11,762 likes on Instagram.

A few days back, a similar video involving baby went viral showing an Air India cabin crew holding a baby girl in his arms and walking in the flight.

