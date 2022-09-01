Watch Video: Emirates air hostess welcomes her little son onboard; leaves netizens awestruck

One of the most liked videos on internet these days shows an air hostess welcoming a cute little boy on to a flight. A cabin crew member is seeing welcoming the baby on board, the cabin crew member is also the baby's mother. At the end of the video, the two are seen exchanging a sweet hug. The mom and the little boy are also seen waving at the camera.
The short clip was shared a few days back on Instagram by "Flygirl Trigirl." The caption of the post read: "The biggest VIP I have ever had the pleasure of boarding, and fly back to Dubai."
Watch the video below:
The video garnered 11,762 likes on Instagram.
Check out some of the comments of the Instagram users below:
Admin
Admin
Admin
A few days back, a similar video involving baby went viral showing an Air India cabin crew holding a baby girl in his arms and walking in the flight.
Check the article and video below:
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)