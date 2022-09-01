Watch Video: Emirates air hostess welcomes her little son onboard; leaves netizens awestruck

Emirates air hostess welcomes her little son onboard |

One of the most liked videos on internet these days shows an air hostess welcoming a cute little boy on to a flight. A cabin crew member is seeing welcoming the baby on board, the cabin crew member is also the baby's mother. At the end of the video, the two are seen exchanging a sweet hug. The mom and the little boy are also seen waving at the camera.

The short clip was shared a few days back on Instagram by "Flygirl Trigirl." The caption of the post read: "The biggest VIP I have ever had the pleasure of boarding, and fly back to Dubai."

Watch the video below:

The video garnered 11,762 likes on Instagram.

Check out some of the comments of the Instagram users below:

Admin

Admin

Admin

A few days back, a similar video involving baby went viral showing an Air India cabin crew holding a baby girl in his arms and walking in the flight.

Check the article and video below: