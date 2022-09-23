Watch Video: Elephant plays with car like a toy in Guwahati

Elephant plays with car like a toy in Guwahati |

Elephants loves to play, dance as was seen in earlier viral videos but there are videos on the internet which shows the aggressive side of the giant animal.

Recent video shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda shows an elephant pushing the car like a toy went viral on Twitter.

The video was viewed and liked by Twitter users.

Watch video here:

Toys-the gentle giants play with☺️☺️

From Assam. Refugees in their own land. pic.twitter.com/3MCG8DShJG — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) September 22, 2022

While some said that humans have encroached forests and left the wild animals homeless, others said that the elephant felt that the car is a toy and pushed it around.

Read the reactions of the Twitterati:

What is our habitat? Once the whole planet was a forest, humans too were part of it, hunting for food, gradually they developed due to higher intelligence & then here we are, still the whole planet belongs to humans as well. The house where you stay must be forest 300 yrs ago. — Mr Been (@MrBeenBajao) September 23, 2022

Big Boys Toys.... — Dilip Kumar (@dilipkkarn) September 22, 2022

A perfect reverse driver. Parked at the same place from where it took. — Bishwa Kalyan Pati // विश्व कल्याण पति 🇮🇳 (@Bishwa7476) September 22, 2022

Now I believe in rebirth!

In 'Haathi Mera Sathi' his name was Ramu!

Displaced and refugee in own land, then and now😔 — Madhusmit Pati (@madhusmit_pati) September 23, 2022

Why do humans have ALL THE FUN???😀😁 — Chakraborty SBC, NATION FIRST (@sujatadilip) September 23, 2022