Watch Video: Elephant plays with car like a toy in Guwahati

Elephant plays with car like a toy at Narengi Millitary station in Guwahati, Assam.

Friday, September 23, 2022
Elephants loves to play, dance as was seen in earlier viral videos but there are videos on the internet which shows the aggressive side of the giant animal.

Recent video shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda shows an elephant pushing the car like a toy went viral on Twitter.

While some said that humans have encroached forests and left the wild animals homeless, others said that the elephant felt that the car is a toy and pushed it around.

