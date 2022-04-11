Watch video: Elderly man visits restaurant for the first time since COVID-19 pandemic began, his reaction goes viral

It's been nearly two years since the COVID-19 pandemic began in this world. With lockdown and rare instances to step out of homes, people were eager to see the world beyond their homes. Try remembering your candid reaction of knowing that the lockdown has been lifted, mask is no more mandatory in the city...one such sheer joy moment is seen in this viral video.

An elderly man is now free to walk into an outside eatery and snack in some delicacies. As soon his young relative notifies him that he can get to go and enjoy the outside food, his reaction says it all.

The video shared by @ViralHog on Instagram, shows a video call between a young female and an elderly man. The female informs him that he can now further move out of home and treat his tastebuds. To this, the man creates all sorts of noises in excitement and his eyes load in with happiness.

"When he finds out he gets to go out to eat for the first time since the pandemic started," read the video caption. The viral clip has gathered over 13,658 views in a matter of few days. Watch the video, right here:

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 04:11 PM IST