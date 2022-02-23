Watch video: Driver pauses train near Rajasthan's Alwar to buy kachoris

Months after a Pakistani train driver’s assistant paused the transport vehicle to fetch some yoghurt, a similar foodie driver at Rajasthan’s Alwar stopped the train to collect a some kachoris. Since the video of the incident made it to the internet, it is going viral.

In the video that's doing rounds on the internet, we see a man awaiting the train to pause at a crossing. As the driver halts the train, the man approaches the driver and hands over the kachoris in a bag. Then what? The loco pilot blows the engine’s horn and the train resumes to go on the track.

Dainik Bhaskar reported that the incident wasn't a rare sight. “A similar sight is seen every day around 8 am at the Daudpur gate of Alwar. As soon as the horn is sounded, the rail gate closes for a while. People wait on both sides until the loco pilot takes forward the engine with the kachori,” the Hindi newspaper said in the report.

Watch the video, here:

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 06:04 PM IST