e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 06:04 PM IST

Watch video: Driver pauses train near Rajasthan's Alwar to buy kachoris

FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

Months after a Pakistani train driver’s assistant paused the transport vehicle to fetch some yoghurt, a similar foodie driver at Rajasthan’s Alwar stopped the train to collect a some kachoris. Since the video of the incident made it to the internet, it is going viral.

In the video that's doing rounds on the internet, we see a man awaiting the train to pause at a crossing. As the driver halts the train, the man approaches the driver and hands over the kachoris in a bag. Then what? The loco pilot blows the engine’s horn and the train resumes to go on the track.

Dainik Bhaskar reported that the incident wasn't a rare sight. “A similar sight is seen every day around 8 am at the Daudpur gate of Alwar. As soon as the horn is sounded, the rail gate closes for a while. People wait on both sides until the loco pilot takes forward the engine with the kachori,” the Hindi newspaper said in the report.

Watch the video, here:

ALSO READ

'Adulting is Tough': Swiggy reminds foodie customers to treat self 'Adulting is Tough': Swiggy reminds foodie customers to treat self
Advertisement

ALSO READ

'Tata Sky is Tata Play' ad plays in loop on Vijay Super, netizens react with hilarious memes 'Tata Sky is Tata Play' ad plays in loop on Vijay Super, netizens react with hilarious memes
Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 06:04 PM IST
Advertisement