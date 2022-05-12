Watch video: Dog makes TikTok

After humans, it seems like dogs too are now making TikTok videos.

Recently, a video went viral in which a dog was seen imitating the actions of humans on a trending audio.

In the video, the dog is sitting with his owner and a few other people. First, everybody looks straight ahead in front of them. The girl looks at the camera then the dog then everyone else. They all nod their head, the dog smiles as they all look at the camera again.

The video was shared on TikTok then it was re-uploaded by FunnymanPage on Twitter yesterday and since then it had been watched more than 70k times and had received multiple comments and retweets.

Have a look at the video:

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 05:09 PM IST