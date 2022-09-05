Watch Video: Doctor saves patient's life after latter nearly suffers heart attack; BJP's Dhananjay Mahadik appreciates

Dhananjay Mahadik, a Rajya Sabha MP and BJP Spokesperson tweeted a video of a Kolhapur-based doctor who saved the life of a patient in the clinic when the latter nearly suffered a heart attack.

The BJP leader sharing the video on Twitter wrote, "This video shows an example of a real life hero living in our midst. Dr. Arjun Adnaik, one of the best cardiologists, from Kolhapur saving a patient's life. I applaud such honourable and virtuous heroes."

As per the tweet, Dr Arjun Adnaik is one of the best cardiologists, from Kolhapur. The promptness of the doctor helped the patient to overcome the attack.

Watch the viral video below:

Twitterati gave mixed reactions to the viral video, some appreciated the Dr whereas some even felt that Dr behaved like a amateur read the comments below:

This is not the first video about Dr treating his patients and have received criticism. Earlier too, many such videos have surfaced online.