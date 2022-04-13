Watch video: Differently abled man runs noodles stall for a living, wins hearts over the internet

A video of a differently abled man who runs a noodle stall went viral on the internet.In this video, a man who runs a noodle stall for a living has hit the right chord in people's hearts as he cooks noodles.

He mostly uses his right hand to grab things, stir and mix everything and uses his left hand for support. His willingness to work on his own instead of being dependent on someone has inspired thousands of netizens to not give up, no matter how many difficulties they face.

After the video went viral, one user said: "Spirit of Life Attitude of Never giving up.. ….... One frame but the unlimited source of inspiration/ Motivation."

Another user said: "Definitely a poster boy for Aatmanirbhar Bharat! Salute to his incredible dedication and hard work to earn a living."This video was shared by Rahul Mishra on Twitter and since then it got 140K views.

Watch video:

Responsibility 💔 pic.twitter.com/eJ3OwtFW1N — Rahul Mishra (@DigitalRahulM) April 5, 2022

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 02:24 PM IST