Watch Video: Did PewDiePie make fun of a deaf person?

Image credit: Google

Famous Youtuber Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg also known as PewDiePie has more than 100 million subscribers. He is living a peaceful life in Japan but has found himself in the limelight for all the wrong reasons. In his latest video clip named “My Dog Cringes at TikToks.." Felix is making his pug copy the mannerisms of a TikTok content creator as he does the voice.

The bit in the video seemed harmless the Youtuber made fun of the long fingernails of the TikToker. It was later learned that the person on the other side was actually he was heard of hearing.

Not Pewdiepie making fun of a deaf woman??? pic.twitter.com/sugizTcosx — 𝑰𝒄𝒆𝒅 (@Iced_Exponet) July 27, 2022

Pewdiepie isnt ableist, he just wanted to mock a Black woman for millions of viewers for having long fingernails and speaking in her natural dialect! Its ONLY racism. — Steven Underwood (@blaqueword) July 27, 2022

In no time, a chopped clip of Felix’s YouTube video made its way to the microblogging site Twitter where people expressed their displeasure over the “tone-deaf" and “insensitive" show put up by the YouTuber.