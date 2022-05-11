Watch video: Dhanashree writes heartfelt note for Yuzvendra Chahal

Choreographer and YouTuber Dhanashree Verma and Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal are admired a lot by their fans on Instagram. Since they got engaged in 2020, they have been posting various photos and videos to express their love for each other.

In a recent post, Dhanashree shared a video of them and wrote a heartfelt note for him.

She wrote, "You have a heart of gold @yuzi_chahal23

It’s hard to find people who wishes well for literally everyone & also motivates them to keep doing well in life.

Regardless of the doings, on & off field in life.

You’re the man with skills and good deeds.

Not everyone can posses that as gracefully as you do.

Your smile brightens up even the opponents mood

May you always grow in life as I know you deserve it."

The video was uploaded yesterday and since then it has been watched two million times and received 442k likes and multiple comments.

Have a look at the video:

