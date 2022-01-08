Watch video: Desi mom receiving gift on birthday wins heart of actor R Madhavan

A surprise gift is always to win hearts of the person, and also is a mood setter. We all might have gifted our parents and dear ones birthday gifts to cheer them on their special day, isn't it? Be it a little greeting card, cake or an expensive smartphone - a present from their kid holds potential to kindle the love and happiness in parents.

In a recent video, a Tamilnadu based son brought a smartphone for his mother, and gifted it on her birthday. The son's efforts to surprise his mother with a brand-new phone was a hit, her reaction on unwrapping the gift said it all.

The video was posted on Twitter by Vignesh Sammu and was captioned in Tamil to hint the priceless reaction of the mother. “The bag had in it a phone worth just Rs 8800, however the happiness my mother felt is priceless,” read the tweet in Tamil.

Having taking rounds on internet, the video pulled the eye of the actor R Madhavan who took to retweet it. “This happiness has no price (sic),” he captioned the video.

Watch video, here:

Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 05:30 PM IST