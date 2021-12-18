Watch video: Desi beat to Money Heist’s 'Bella Ciao' gets dancers 1.7 million views

Mumbai-based dancer Nicole Concessao, Awez Darbar and Sonal Devraj are seen dressed up in red jumpsuits just like the characters of Money Heist.

The song 'Bella Ciao' from Spanish dram series Money Heist has touched hearts of several across the globe, along many coming up with their own twists and versions of it. The worldwide sensation was danced taking to its desi beat by three Mumbai based youngsters, leaving the internet with the 'Bella Ciao' josh.

The video was shared by a Mumbai-based dancer Nicole Concessao on her Instagram page where she grooves to dance moves along Awez Darbar and Sonal Devraj. The video went viral and garnered around 1.7 Million views within few days time.

In the viral dance video, the three are seen dressed up in red jumpsuits similar to the characters of Netflix drama Money Heist, and dancing to a desi version of the trending song. No sooner the lead dancer Nicole then captures the full frame to throw her power pact performance, showcasing some cool and energetic dance moves.

Published on: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 01:59 PM IST