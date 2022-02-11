Watch video: Daughter alerts police on not receiving 80 year old mom's Wordle update, saves elderly from hostage situation

Looks like the entire world is on their screens to crack the Wordle puzzle. If you are an ardent social media user, you've probably seen a grid of green, yellow and black squares. That's the latest and buzzing game called Wordle - a free online game that gives users a new word puzzle each day.

Researchers believe that this game created by Josh Wardle is one of the most addictive word puzzle that has hit the internet. However, if a daily user who is fond of the game and never fails to share the Wordle scores misses to send an update, won't we wonder why?

Yes, in a similar case a daughter was in worry for having not received her 80 year old mom's Wordle update. She rushed to alert the police and things seemed to unfold for the good. Wordle saved life!

The woman, Denyse Holt, was held captive in her own home in Chicago for about 17 hours after a naked male broke into her residence via window. The 80-year-old said, "didn't think I was going to live."

According to reports, the elderly Denyse was rescued by the police who arrived in time after the daughter's concerning call. "I didn’t send my older daughter a Wordle in the morning. And that was disconcerting to her,' said Denyse.

