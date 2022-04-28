Watch video: 'Dancing Dad' aka Ricky Pond vibes in Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2 style

With Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2 releasing soon, on April 29, netizens from across the globe are expressing some excitement by tuning into the beats from the film. After the 'Whistle Baja 2.0' launch, dance vibes have hit Ricky Pond. In his recent video, he can be seen enjoying the beats of the Bollywood song.

Originally, the song stars the Heropanti jodi - Tiger Shroff and Kirti Sanon, with it being sung by Neeti Mohan and Mika Singh.

Since 'Dancing Dad' uploaded his dance reel on social media a few hours ago, it has won hearts of netizens. It has soon gained about 34K views and thousands of likes. Watch the video, right here:

Loading View on Instagram

Earlier he had performed over AR Rahman’s track DaFa Kar from Tiger Shroff’s film Heropanti 2. The video gathered thousands of likes in no time. Watch:

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 04:05 PM IST