Watch Video: Dal makhani ice cream food combination is a must try

Image credit: Google

Social media is a weird place at times. Although it is useful for giving us information, people do weird things on the internet and make it a spoilsport for many.

How can we not include weird food combinations that people share on the list? We have been disgusted earlier by weird food choices like chocolate paani puri and sandwiches with ice cream. However, this time netizens were disgusted with a food fusion named dal makhani ice cream roll.

You read it absolutely correct. Dal makhani is known to be eaten with naan, chappati is now being eaten as a frozen ice cream roll by some people. A clip posted on Instagram by famous food blogging channel The Great Indian Foodie shows a chef making the dish.

The food experiment was taken to a new level when the chef poured hot dal makhani on a pan of the ice cream roll machine.