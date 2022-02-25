Watch video: Crocodile escapes from van, US zoo officials struggle to recapture reptile

On the roadway of Florina, a crocodile jumped off a zoo van and tried to escape. However, the officials of the St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park tried their best to recapture the reptile. The video of the incident, shot by an onlooker on the street, is now doing viral on the internet.

In the short clip shared on Facebook, we can see few employees of the zoo struggling to pull back the crocodile to their vehicle. According to reports, the crocodile broke the window of the van in its attempt to escape, but the staff acted prompty got to action capturing it before it created chaos in the public.

The video post mentioned of girl power, as two of the three staffs in the activity, were female. Since posted few days back, the clip has been viewed more than 2.45 lakh times, and was reported to have been filmed by a person named Jessica Stark.

Watch the video, here:

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 05:52 PM IST