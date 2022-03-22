Watch video: Criminal escapes from Pune lockup in style, cops nab him; netizens react

Pune: A 19-year-old accused had escaped from the police bars, taking advantage of his physique. However, within a span of about two hours, he was he was rearrested by the police team.

According to reports, the young criminal managed his escape from the Chakan police station lockup around 7.30 am on Monday, and was brought back around 9.30 am.

The criminal was in police custody for his connection with an armed robbery case. He escaped through a gap between two iron rods of the door in the lockup, police said. He was rearrested from a friend’s house, Times of India reported with inputs from inspector Anil Devade.

When he was rearrested and once again put behind the bars, the police team asked him to demonstrate his manner of escape. Watch the video, right here:

As soon as the video hit social media, netizens couldn't stay calm over the bizarre happening. They took to share hilarious memes, funny texts over the escape pattern of the accused.

Take a look at few reactions, right here:

Kya talent hai 😛 — Anureet💕 (@Anureet18) March 22, 2022

Jail mein khoob khana khilana chahiye — Ravish (@1982ravish) March 22, 2022

इसि टॉपिकपे हॉलिवूडवाले मूवी बनाते है|



The Prison Break — $@π+∆$|-| (@Santosh_d_n) March 22, 2022

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 02:21 PM IST