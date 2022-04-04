e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Viral / Watch video: CRED ad films Renuka Shahane and Annu Kapoor's 'Antakshari' version; nostalgia hits netizens

Watch video: CRED ad films Renuka Shahane and Annu Kapoor's 'Antakshari' version; nostalgia hits netizens

Authors

Swarna Srikanth | Updated on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 12:46 PM IST

Advertisement

To those who had a television set at their homes during the 90s, 'Antakshari' was a show that brought people closer and entertained them. The show hosted by energetic Annu Kapoor and Renuka Shahane is sure to have a special spot in the hearts of 90s TV fans.

To sprinkle and tickle nostalgic memories, the Indian fintech company CRED created an 'Antakshari' version of their advertisement. It is no doubt that social media mangers keep looking for strategies to attract audience with witty and creative posts, one such is the CRED Antakshari video.

In the ad, we can see the contestants singing about Cred Bounty instead of famous cine beats. As soon as the ad made its online presence via Twitter, netizens were swept by a wave of nostalgia towards the show.

With some praising CRED over the interesting approach towards their video commercial, internet user wished to bring back their favorite television program on screen.

Here's how Twitterati reacte, take a look:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

ALSO READ

As Zomato and Swiggy face technical glitch, netizens react with hilarious memes As Zomato and Swiggy face technical glitch, netizens react with hilarious memes

ALSO READ

'Adulting is Tough': Swiggy reminds foodie customers to treat self 'Adulting is Tough': Swiggy reminds foodie customers to treat self

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 12:37 PM IST