Watch video: CRED ad films Renuka Shahane and Annu Kapoor's 'Antakshari' version; nostalgia hits netizens

To those who had a television set at their homes during the 90s, 'Antakshari' was a show that brought people closer and entertained them. The show hosted by energetic Annu Kapoor and Renuka Shahane is sure to have a special spot in the hearts of 90s TV fans.

To sprinkle and tickle nostalgic memories, the Indian fintech company CRED created an 'Antakshari' version of their advertisement. It is no doubt that social media mangers keep looking for strategies to attract audience with witty and creative posts, one such is the CRED Antakshari video.

In the ad, we can see the contestants singing about Cred Bounty instead of famous cine beats. As soon as the ad made its online presence via Twitter, netizens were swept by a wave of nostalgia towards the show.

With some praising CRED over the interesting approach towards their video commercial, internet user wished to bring back their favorite television program on screen.

Here's how Twitterati reacte, take a look:

Sorry bachchon, but we did it better in the 90s. pic.twitter.com/kZ6bDhV67H — ANNU KAPOOR (@annukapoor_) April 3, 2022

This video is the only thing making me forget that it’s monday in a few hours. — AIl India Memes (@allindiamemes) April 3, 2022

Nostalgia hitting harder than my mom’s chappal rn — Bollywood Memers (@BollywoodMemers) April 3, 2022

I WANT THIS SHOW BACK!!!! In its original nineties format 🥺🥺 — whatevs (@NivMhn) April 3, 2022

Bhai kaha se laate ho itni creativity 👌👌 — Juzer Saifee (@SaifeeJuzer1) April 3, 2022

Aap ne bola aur Cred ki antakshari ki ad aayi😎 pic.twitter.com/0yIIN1Mdjw — Vishal Deshmukh (@vishald1290) April 3, 2022

@CRED_club - taking marketing to the next level in India 👏🏼👏🏼 — Sheetal (@_SheetalArora) April 4, 2022

Kudos to the set designs and the camera work, looks right out of 90s — Girdhar 🕺 (@girdharspeaks) April 3, 2022

The enthusiasm was unbeatable! — Ashutosh Paarcha (@ashutoshpaarcha) April 4, 2022

Feeling Nostalgic 🥺🥺🥺 Thank You @CRED_club 🥰 — Le Man (@Le_Man404) April 3, 2022

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 12:37 PM IST