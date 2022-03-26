Watch video: Couple dance gets a twist, pet dog steals the show

Videos of animals having quality time with their human, playing around or showing some funny tricks to make netizens smile, keep going viral on social media. Also, bizarre videos take no time to hit the internet...

Recently, there are several videos of newly-wed bride and groom dancing on their wedding day, yet this one is special for doggo lovers. In this clip, as the couple were enjoying their dancing moves, their cute pet golden retriever held between their arms stole the show.

The now-viral video had been lost in one other's eye while dancing to Ed Sheeran’s ‘Thinking Out Aloud’, the jealous doggo tickled them and began licking the groom no sooner, inorder to grab all attention.

The video was originally shared on TikTok, and later hit Instagram for its cuteness that impressed internet users. As it made to Instagram, the clip shared by @goldenretriever_lilly has gained over 11K likes and many comments.

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 11:36 AM IST