Watch Video: Club cricketer perfectly impersonates New Zealand great Ross Taylor's batting style

Internet is full of entertaining videos that leave social media media users amused. Be it impressive reels on trending songs or funny videos, thanks to social networking sites, the content manages to reach thousands of people in a very short span of time. One such extremely entertaining video that has resurfaced online is of a club cricketer perfectly impersonating New Zealand cricket great Ross Taylor.

Watch Video Here:

The video of a club cricketer mimicking New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor is doing the rounds on Instagram. In the clip shared by the Cricket District, Steven Newey, a club cricketer from Auckland, perfectly imitates Taylor's movements when he comes to bat. Newey quite surprisingly also nailed Taylor's trigger movements while facing deliveries and also his response on having a close shave.

The Ross Taylor imitation which first won the internet two years back was re-shared by Cricket District on Instagram recently and it has yet again impressed the netizens.

"The Ross Taylor impression from @steven_newey is still legendary," read the caption of the video.

Here's of some of the netizens reacted to the viral video:

A talisman of New Zealand cricket, Taylor ended his Test career recently with a victory against Bangladesh in the second match by an innings and 117 runs to level the series in Christchurch 1-1 on Tuesday.

Published on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 12:30 PM IST