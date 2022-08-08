Watch Video: CISF dog Rani given farewell after 9 years of duty

Image credit: Google

CISF sniffer dog Rani is on cloud nine. This is because the labrador served as a sniffer dog with CISF for nine years and has now retired. She was given a gigantic farewell in which the pulling-out ceremony had also taken place in Chennai.

Officers from the CISF along with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) had decorated a jeep in which the four-legged creature sat. A red carpet was also laid and rose petals were there on the vehicle. All the decorations were done by the CISF officers.

Sharad Kumar who is the Airport director said, "The dog also serves as an officer in the CISF. The ceremony is usually given to dogs also when they retire." He also revealed that the dog would be with the caretaker but would not be doing duty.

For the unversed, the CISF has a place to keep dogs that no longer serve are in duty. The retirement ceremony is a tradition followed by the military. It is also done by a few central government offices to praise and respect their serving officers on the day they retire.