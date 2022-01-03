Watch video: Chereographer couple groove to Madhuri Dixit's 'Kaahe Chhed Mohe'

Don't you think weddings are incomplete without scintillating dance performances by the bride and groom? Indeed, it brings charm and liveliness to the special day!

In a recent video we can the wedding jodi energetically dancing to Madhuri Dixit’s popular melody, Kaahe Chhed Mohe. According to reports, the couple hails from Bangladesh and it is their haldi ceremony.

The video was posted on Instagram by @aaloogobi, no sooner to attract over 60 K likes and several comments. The post caption read, "You’ve heard of trust falls? Well this was a “trust dance” - My Gaye Holud entrance was a 5 minute Devdas mix that we somehow pulled off without ANY actual practice whatsoever..."

Check the video, right here:

Loading View on Instagram

According to India Today, the couple were professional dancers, who performed at their Gaye Holud ceremony without any actual practice. Surprisingly, their steps were in synchronisation and totally on-point. The guests could be heard clapping and cheering for them in the background.

Take a look at some reactions by netizens:

Advertisement

ALSO READ Sania Mirza posts sailor snap, netizens compare her looks with Sunny Leone

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 03:51 PM IST