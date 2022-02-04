e-Paper Get App
Viral

Updated on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 05:02 PM IST

Watch Video: Chennai Customs team rescues turtle intertwined in fishing net; 'so kind' internet reacts

The video shows the team rescuing an Olive Ridley turtle from the sea.
FPJ Web Desk
Twitter/Chennai Customs

A rummaging team of Chennai Customs has won the hearts on the internet for their kindness and generosity towards a distressed turtle. In a clip posted by the official account of Chennai Customs, a turtle was rescued by the Customs team to free it from a fishing net.

The video shows the team rescuing an Olive Ridley turtle from the sea. One of the members of the team can be seen cutting a tightly entangled fishing net from the turtle's flippers and neck. After the rescue, the team released the turtle to the sea.

"During monthly Coastal Security Drill "SAJAG-01/22" on 30/1/22, Rummaging Team of Chennai Customs on sea patrolling duty rescued a Sea Turtle(Olive Ridley) badly entangled in a fishing net battling for life in high seas & let into the sea safely," read the caption by Chennai Customs.

Watch video here:

The video has received more than 4k likes on the micro-blogging site and attracted several reactions. People loved the amazing video with many netizens thanking the Customs team for helping the little creature and giving it a new of life.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 05:02 PM IST
