Watch Video: Chennai Customs team rescues turtle intertwined in fishing net; 'so kind' internet reacts

A rummaging team of Chennai Customs has won the hearts on the internet for their kindness and generosity towards a distressed turtle. In a clip posted by the official account of Chennai Customs, a turtle was rescued by the Customs team to free it from a fishing net.

The video shows the team rescuing an Olive Ridley turtle from the sea. One of the members of the team can be seen cutting a tightly entangled fishing net from the turtle's flippers and neck. After the rescue, the team released the turtle to the sea.

"During monthly Coastal Security Drill "SAJAG-01/22" on 30/1/22, Rummaging Team of Chennai Customs on sea patrolling duty rescued a Sea Turtle(Olive Ridley) badly entangled in a fishing net battling for life in high seas & let into the sea safely," read the caption by Chennai Customs.

During monthly Coastal Security Drill "SAJAG-01/22" on 30/1/22, Rummaging Team of Chennai Customs on sea patrolling duty rescued a Sea Turtle(Olive Ridley) badly entangled in fishing net battling for life in high seas & let into the sea safely. #SaveEndangeredSpecies @cbic_india pic.twitter.com/LyV2xU5bOO — Chennai Customs (@ChennaiCustoms) February 1, 2022

The video has received more than 4k likes on the micro-blogging site and attracted several reactions. People loved the amazing video with many netizens thanking the Customs team for helping the little creature and giving it a new of life.

There can be no conservation without kindness. Well done, @ChennaiCustoms https://t.co/5NWIpa4QJN — Jayant Sinha (@JayantSinha_1) February 4, 2022

Kudos to the team involved in this rescue, you guys are the real heroes on ground..... https://t.co/PZ4epqJUDW — Rakeissh (@_Rakeissh) February 3, 2022

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 05:02 PM IST