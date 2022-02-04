Watch Video: Chennai Customs team rescues turtle intertwined in fishing net; 'so kind' internet reacts

A rummaging team of Chennai Customs has won the hearts on the internet for their kindness and generosity towards a distressed turtle. In a clip posted by the official account of Chennai Customs, a turtle was rescued by the Customs team to free it from a fishing net.
The video shows the team rescuing an Olive Ridley turtle from the sea. One of the members of the team can be seen cutting a tightly entangled fishing net from the turtle's flippers and neck. After the rescue, the team released the turtle to the sea.
"During monthly Coastal Security Drill "SAJAG-01/22" on 30/1/22, Rummaging Team of Chennai Customs on sea patrolling duty rescued a Sea Turtle(Olive Ridley) badly entangled in a fishing net battling for life in high seas & let into the sea safely," read the caption by Chennai Customs.
Watch video here:
During monthly Coastal Security Drill "SAJAG-01/22" on 30/1/22, Rummaging Team of Chennai Customs on sea patrolling duty rescued a Sea Turtle(Olive Ridley) badly entangled in fishing net battling for life in high seas & let into the sea safely. #SaveEndangeredSpecies @cbic_india pic.twitter.com/LyV2xU5bOO— Chennai Customs (@ChennaiCustoms) February 1, 2022
The video has received more than 4k likes on the micro-blogging site and attracted several reactions. People loved the amazing video with many netizens thanking the Customs team for helping the little creature and giving it a new of life.
Check out some of the reactions below:
There can be no conservation without kindness. Well done, @ChennaiCustoms https://t.co/5NWIpa4QJN— Jayant Sinha (@JayantSinha_1) February 4, 2022
Heartwarming 💛 https://t.co/Hc4CygJqdI— Vikrant (@Vikrantc75) February 3, 2022
So kind🥺 https://t.co/E7IHMPYiYL— Amit saha (@Amitsah20098077) February 3, 2022
So happy to see rescued #wildlife https://t.co/7NdltvTZ00— Venkat N (@svenkyn) February 3, 2022
Kudos to the team involved in this rescue, you guys are the real heroes on ground..... https://t.co/PZ4epqJUDW— Rakeissh (@_Rakeissh) February 3, 2022
