Watch video: Chef prepares noodles from chocolate, netizens say 'it's wild'

Nowadays people are going crazy to experiment on food. Food love or loathe is a confusion in the world of innovative cuisine.

In a recent video shared on Instagram by @michaelligier, we could see a a food enthusiast pulling out noodles out of chocolate. The equipment he uses to make the food is eye catchy and bizarre, eagle-eyed netizens spot that the man had used syringes similar to a drug abuser and a plastic tube to wonder why.

However, the video was captioned to read "Chocolate 2.0", and seemed a piece of science gyaan. Micheal Ligier had tried molecular gastronomy cues to transform traditional recipes into something new. For the unversed, molecular gastronomy is a culinary discipline where chefs make use of food science in creating unusual and creative dishes.

Watch the video, here:

Since this video was posted, it has gathered over 2 Million views, 247K likes and hundreds of comments. Many people have called this creation unique and wondered how they could try it at home.

Here's how netizens reacted, take a look:

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 03:53 PM IST