Watch video: Chef creates 'vintage radio' with caramel and nuts

If you are a chocolate lover and at times even show interest to browse interesting cooking videos, you might have come across Amaury Guichon, who is known for his innovate creations via chocolates.

Earlier, he had made a huge lion, tiger, dragon - all via various types and combo of chocolates and edible colors.

The recent video is of a radio, which looks a classic vintage piece, and yes ofcourse built via caramel, nuts and yummy ingredients. The post was captioned to read, "The Radio! For Caramel lovers only!"

The caption of a following post also suggested that the 'caramel radio' was composed with a river of salted caramel on a soft caramel cremeux, a light caramel mousse, a moist peanut financier sponge, a crunchy recomposed peanut cookie and the whole thing wrapped up in a thin layer of caramelized white chocolate!

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 11:17 AM IST