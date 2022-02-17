Watch video: Cheetah walks in front of toddler at England's West Midlands lodge

In a video that would give goosebumps, a cheetah walked close to a toddler in Worcestershire, the UK. The shocking clip of the incident from the Cheetah Safari Lodge at West Midlands Safari Park in Bewdley is now goping viral for its shock value.

In the spine chilling video, we can see the little boy ( identified as Otto) crawling on the floor of the room. No sooner, the cheetah pounces near him but does no harm.

According to a report by DailyMail, Otto’s father, Ben Miller, filmed the hair-raising video. “My son was crawling in front of the floor-to-ceiling window in the safari lodge we had rented. Out in the black of night, my son seemed to sense something was there. Seconds passed by, then from the dark, a cheetah crashed into the window in front of him. Luckily the reinforced glass held,” Miller told DailyMail.

Watch the video:

