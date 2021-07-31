Watch Video: Cars submerged as incessant rain wreaks havoc in Ranchi

Heavy rain across large swathes of India have led to flooding and loss of life and property for many. Continuous rainfall in Jharkhand has left roads flooded and dams flowing above the danger level. According to the IMD forecast for Ranchi, rain and thundershowers are expected daily for the next week.

Visuals from the capital city that have now gone viral show vehicles floating in muddy water, while low lying areas remain inundated and morph into small canals. While it is unclear whether the area in question was low-lying, a clip shared by NDTV shows several parked cars with water up to the roof amid torrential downpours.