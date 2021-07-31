Watch Video: Cars submerged as incessant rain wreaks havoc in Ranchi

Heavy rain across large swathes of India have led to flooding and loss of life and property for many. Continuous rainfall in Jharkhand has left roads flooded and dams flowing above the danger level. According to the IMD forecast for Ranchi, rain and thundershowers are expected daily for the next week.
Visuals from the capital city that have now gone viral show vehicles floating in muddy water, while low lying areas remain inundated and morph into small canals. While it is unclear whether the area in question was low-lying, a clip shared by NDTV shows several parked cars with water up to the roof amid torrential downpours.
Earlier this week on Wednesday, the Indian Meteorological Department had issued a red alert for heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours over a large part of Jharkhand. The formation of a low-pressure area over Gangetic West Bengal had thrown life out of gear in several districts in the southern part of the state as well as its neighbours.
With the state being hit by incessant, heavy rainfall over the last few days, the water level of Jharkhand's Patratu dam touched the danger mark on Friday. Md Javed Hussain, the Sub-Divisional Officer of Ramgarh, said that block development officers had been directed to be on alert in the wake of the opening of the dam gate that may bring flood in the Damodar river.
(With inputs from agencies)
