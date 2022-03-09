Watch video: Buying Spinach? Russian Popeye spotted in supermarket

It is time to get nostalgic and remember your childhood days, when you tuned into cartoon shows like Tom N Jerry, Shinchan, Ninja Hattori, Mr. Bean, Popeye the Sailor Man and more... Probably, a fan of the Popeye show, took the fictional cartoon character too seriously. Not for the healthy diet of spinach, but the character's physique.

In recent times, people have surprised their dear ones by dressing like Spiderman, Minnal Murali and other cine superheros. However, this man did much more, he transformed his arms to that of the popular kid show - inpsired by Elzie Crisler Segar's Popeye the Sailor Man.

According to Instagram posts, Kirill Tereshin, who goes by the name Ruki Bazuky on social media, took to modify his arms since in 2017. According to Daily Star, the 25 year old became a social media sensation for videos that show him flexing his giant biceps and resembling the popular fictitious character.

In a recent video uploaded by the real life Popeye, who hails from Russia, we can see him in a supermarket. Buying spinach for his strength? Not sure on what is on his bucket list, he is seen along his friend looking from some items in the grocery store. As he walks through the displayed product rows, Ruki Bazuky is seen carrying his huge and heavy arms in a folded fashion.

Watch the video, right here:

