Watch video: Bull hits on-duty cop in New Delhi's Dayalpur

Watch video: Bull hits on-duty cop in New Delhi's Dayalpur

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 09:12 AM IST

New Delhi: In a CCTV doing rounds on the internet, we can see a bull approaching an on-duty police personnel. As the animal gets closer to the cop, it shockingly bombards him pushing him to fall on ground.

According to reports, the incident comes from New Delhi's Dayalpur area where constable Gyaan Singh was on duty at Sherpur Chowk. Soon after the bull hit Singh, he was taken to a nearby hospital and has now been discharged.

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 09:12 AM IST