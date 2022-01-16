Watch video: BSF troops at Kashmir dance to celebrate Bihu in snow clad mountains

How can one not enjoy the festive mood when in a beautiful blanket of snow? The BSF jawans from Kashmir went viral, with over 3.8K views, for their dance video.

The official Twitter handle of Kashmir Frontier, Border Security Force (BSF) shared a video of the BSF troops dancing on the folk song to celebrate Bihu in the snow-covered mountains amid freezing temperatures.

"Mountains and mountains of snow, blinding blizzards, freezing temperatures, the stress of 24 hours vigil #LoC , away from homes; this all didn’t deter BSF troops to dance few steps & celebrate #Bihu at FDL in #Keran Sector #ForwardArea," BSF Kashmir tweeted.

Watch the video, right here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

ALSO READ Watch video: Indian Army carries pregnant lady to District Hospital amid heavy snowfall

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 05:06 PM IST