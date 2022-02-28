Watch video: Bride plays dhol on her wedding, netizens say 'so cute'

Weddings are incomplete without music, and in India with the baraat that comes with band baaja! However, a bride is now going viral for snatching away the instruments from the band artists and playing tunes herself for a while ahead of her special day.

In a video shared on Instagram by @gurleenmua, we can see bride dressed in a red lehenga energetically playing the dhol. Not just that, she is also seen dancing and enjoying her precious moment while hitting the dhol with sticks. It is believed that she was captured during this activity while on board in a horse chariot, just sometime before tying the knot.

Since posted a few days ago, the video is winning hearts of netizens. The short clip has so far gained over 23K views and hundreds of likes. The comments section was loaded with appreciation, it read, "so cute", "wow", "haye haye" and so on...

Watch the video, right here:



Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 01:44 PM IST