Watch Video: Bride, friends try bhangra on Ed Sheeran’s 'Shape of You', netizens say 'this is so awesome'

Who doesn't love to dance, and especially when it's one's wedding day! In a recent video we could spot the bride enjoying her special day with some powerful moves in a Indo western fashion.

A video posted on Instagram by a wedding planning company ‘theweddingministry’ showed the bride dancing along her friends in a Punjabi style to the popular Ed Sheeran’s song 'Shape of You'.

Watch video, here:

It was also noted that the bride happened to be a south Indian who graciously grooved to the Punjabi folk dance on a western beat. "I'm South Indian, not Punjabi," read dancer bride Rani Arvapally's comment to the video.

Since posted few days ago, the video has gathered more than 680k views, 60K likes and several comments. Some netizens compared this with ever enthusiastic Gujarati gang ready to perform garba on any song. Take a look at how they reacted, right here:

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 04:16 PM IST