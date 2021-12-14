Watch video: Boy reunites with lost pet dog, bursts into tears

Some of get attached to those whom we meet or cross paths with. Remember your school days? How excited and longing some are towards planning a reunion and reconnecting with those nostalgic childhood friends. Reunions are always special moments which stay close to one's heart.

How about having unfortunately lost your pet and you find the dog back after a while? That feeling would stay for a lifetime! Here's a video that went viral as the boy who reunites with his dearest doggo after it being lost. Expressions and experience is not just out of the world.

Take a look at the video, right here:

The video was shared by an Instagram user @goodnewsdog, and is believed to be reposted several times on the internet. In the shared post we see the boy coming out a school where he founds his doggy seated in a parked car. The boy is in wonders and gets blank for a quick, no sooner he is gushed with emotions. With tears down his eyes, he opens the car door to tightly hug the pet and cuddle it.

While he takes a look into the car and spots the dog and vice-versa, the dog’s tail is wagging in joy to reunite with his human friend.

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 03:52 PM IST