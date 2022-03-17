Watch video: Boy meets sloth during cable adventure in Central America forest

At times people crib over not spotting any wild during their jungle safari, however, what an adventure it would be to encounter some animal on the rope you are tied to!
In a video doing rounds on the internet, we can see a boy taking a cable ride or ziplining at Costa Rica forest. Soon after his ride began, a while down he met a sloth walking over the cable he was travelling on.
Scared? No, the boy seems not worry and rather enjoy the situation. "I just clocked it straight in the face," the boy is heard saying in the video. The guide replies, "Don't worry, don't worry. It's a sloth."
Watch the video, right here:
