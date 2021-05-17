Watch Video: 'Boss lady' grandma bowls with swag, Twitter in love

With the Coronavirus pandemic that is clinging to us since more than a year, sadness has become a behavioural routine. With our Twitter timelines flooding with #COVIDEmergency and #COVIDSOS, we all need a little sunshine in our lives.

Using Twitter will make you smile if you watch this video that we have found.

Twitter user Sudarshan Krishnamurthy today shared a video that shows his old but energetic grandma bowling in an elegant yellow saree. She strikes all the pins in one go like a pro. Not only this, but also grandma is cautious about Covid-19 protocols; she wears her mask properly.

Krishnamurthy wrote on Twitter, "Hi Twitter, please appreciate my grandma bowling a strike in her saree, and then proceeding to ensure her mask covers her nose #QueenShit, if you ask me!"