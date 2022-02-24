Watch video: Blue Jay bird adorably 'asks' human friends for food

Cute videos of interactions between animals or birds with humans are always quite adorable to watch. Communication doesn't need a language in order to be effective, and this captivating video of a Blue Jay bird trying to communicate with a human just proves it .

The video opens to show a beautiful little Blue Jay bird sitting on the hood of a car. The bird is heard tweeting and chirping. Two men, one of which is shooting the video, try to understand what the bird is crying so loud about.

As the video progresses, the bird keeps flapping its wings and crying out even louder. By this time, it becomes increasingly clear to the humans that the bird is asking them for some food. So, the men give it a worm by placing it on the hood of the car. The bird then takes a few seconds in order to grab the worm properly before it happily flies away to a tree nearby.

Find the cute viral video of the bird below:

The Blue Jay is native to eastern North America. It lives in most of the eastern and central United States and some eastern populations are also migratory.

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 03:55 PM IST