Viral

Updated on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 01:09 PM IST

Watch video: Bizarre scenes as England's Ben Stokes survives after bails refuse to come off despite ball clipping it at fair speed during Sydney Ashes Test

FPJ Web Desk
Ben Stokes (2nd from left) reacts after the bails refused to fall when the ball hit the stumps. | Photo: Twitter

England all-rounder was fortunate and also lucky to have DRS as his aid on Day Three of the fourth Ashes Test against Australia in Sydney on Friday.

Stokes shouldered arms against a Pat Cummins that hit the stumps and went to the wicket-keeper. The umpire ruled him out LBW, for which Stokes opted for the review.

Stokes went on to play a stroke-filled knock of 66 before being dismissed by off-spinner Nathan Lyon. However, the reprieve that he got earlier had Twitter talking.

Former India batter Sachin Tendulkar joined in the fun.

Journalist and broadcaster Melinda Farrell loved Stokes' reaction at that moment.

Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 12:40 PM IST
