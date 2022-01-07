Watch video: Bizarre scenes as England's Ben Stokes survives after bails refuse to come off despite ball clipping it at fair speed during Sydney Ashes Test

England all-rounder was fortunate and also lucky to have DRS as his aid on Day Three of the fourth Ashes Test against Australia in Sydney on Friday.

Stokes shouldered arms against a Pat Cummins that hit the stumps and went to the wicket-keeper. The umpire ruled him out LBW, for which Stokes opted for the review.

Stokes went on to play a stroke-filled knock of 66 before being dismissed by off-spinner Nathan Lyon. However, the reprieve that he got earlier had Twitter talking.

Former India batter Sachin Tendulkar joined in the fun.

Should a law be introduced called ‘hitting the stumps’ after the ball has hit them but not dislodged the bails? What do you think guys? Let’s be fair to bowlers! 😜😬😋@shanewarne#AshesTestpic.twitter.com/gSH2atTGRe — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 7, 2022

That’s headingley miracle stuff #stokes — Isa Guha (@isaguha) January 7, 2022

Ben Stokes is in full #fuckit mode:



dropped once; bowled leaving; side strain probably means he's on a plane home rather than to Hobart; Ashes gone; England's top-order too. Enjoy... #ashes — Isabelle Westbury (@izzywestbury) January 7, 2022

What is the point in having Justin Langer as coach if you cannot knock the bails off?#IfYouKnowYouKnow https://t.co/hBDhVGjCHB — Abhishek Mukherjee (@SachinAzharCT) (@ovshake42) January 7, 2022

Journalist and broadcaster Melinda Farrell loved Stokes' reaction at that moment.

It's hard to decide what's my favourite part of all this but I've settled on Ben Stokes' reaction. Pure gold. #Ashes https://t.co/YDuUpZK6pJ — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) January 7, 2022

Ben Stokes' reaction is all of us at 4am 😂😂#Ashes #PinkTest pic.twitter.com/aUrXd0h2mx — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) January 7, 2022

Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 12:40 PM IST