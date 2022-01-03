e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 02:43 PM IST

Watch video: Bizarre penalty in Japan high school football tournament is nail biting

The penalty-kick taker first waited patiently after the referee had blown his whistle and then took take tiny steps towards the ball, did a fake jump before finally kicking the ball. The entire routine took over 30 seconds.
FPJ Web Desk
Over the years, penalty-kick takers have come up with unique tricks to deceive the opposition goalkeepers. These trickeries are not just limited to lower levels of the game but are also seen in the top tournaments and on the international stage as well, footballers have experimented in various ways to get the better of goalkeepers. However, what unfolded in a game at the All Japan High School tournament stood out from the rest.

The game between Ryutsu Keizai Ogashi and Kindai Wakayama went into a penalty shootout. But the proceedings took a weird turn when a player from Ryutsu Keizai Ogashi came up to take his spot kick.

The player first waited patiently after the referee had blown his whistle and then took take tiny steps towards the ball, did a fake jump before finally kicking the ball. The entire routine took over 30 seconds.

Fortunately for him, he successfully managed register a goal with the keeper diving the wrong way.

Watch the absolutely bizarre penalty here:

The video has come across as comic relief for football fans, especially with the top tournaments facing huge challenges due to surge in Covid cases.

Check their reactions here:

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 02:43 PM IST
