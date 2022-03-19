Watch video: Birthday bash with egg smash! People hit eggs at boy's head ahead of cake cutting

Old is gold! Social media keeps re-rolling the trendy videos, which once went viral. In a similar fashion, a video of boy's birthday bash with egg smash has resurfaced on the internet. The video is believed to have gone viral somewhat four years ago, and repeatedly thereafter.

In the video that has remade itself to the internet, we can see a boy seated in front of a yellow-decorated cake, awaiting to sing the birthday rhyme and cut the delicacy. However, as soon as the little one takes knife close to the cake, people go gaga and smash eyes on his head in excitement. Not just that, the visuals show that the boy was treated with cake all over his face soon after the eye smash moment.

Not sure whether the birthday kid enjoyed the special surprises that came his way during the great day, but some believed on social media that the incident could have traumatized the little one for so much of 'disgusting' spontaneity.

Watch video, right here:

To the unversed, in Indonesian culture, birthdays are traditionally celebrated by playing humiliating pranks on the birthdays of young children. The custom can involve smearing cake or juices on their the special one's face, pushing them into dirty water as well as pouring eggs, flour and rotten food over them – sometimes to the point until they cry out in anxiety. Yet, the practice is considered a form of affection in Indonesia and hopes to attract good fortune for the youngster.

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 02:46 PM IST